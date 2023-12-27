Cold front will pass through Wednesday night

(WALA) - Clouds will stick around for today, but clearing begins tonight, leaving the end of the week mostly sunny and cooler. A cold front will pass through the area Wednesday night, pushing out the clouds and bringing in colder air. Temperatures over the next few days will drop into the 30s across the area.

TODAY:

Despite the plentiful clouds, no rain is expected for your Wednesday. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the low 60s, which is near our average temperature for this time of year. Later in the day, the clouds may thin out ahead of the cold front expected to pass through tonight. This front will clear out the clouds, resulting in mainly clear conditions for Thursday morning.

END OF THE WEEK:

After the cold front Wednesday night, get ready for plenty of sunshine and cold temperatures. Despite the sun, temperatures on Thursday and Friday afternoon will likely only reach the low 50s. There will also be a slight northerly breeze that will make it feel even cooler. The coldest air looks to arrive by the weekend.

WEEKEND:

The coldest temperatures over the next few days are expected on Saturday morning, with some areas dropping into the 20s. For New Year’s Eve, temperatures will be slightly higher, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and dropping to near 40 overnight. No rain is expected on New Year’s Eve.

JANUARY 1:

On the first day of 2024, we are expecting a few showers to pass through the area in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances for this event are relatively low, as we are still far out and models are still coming into agreement. We will continue to update this forecast, but for now, we are confident that rain will not impact the festivities of the previous night.

