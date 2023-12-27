Advertise With Us
Homegating tips with Chef Matt Moore

By Joe Emer
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s college bowl game season! Starting in mid-December and culminating with the College Football Playoffs families and fans will be getting together to cheer for their teams, enjoy tasty snacks, and hearty fare while washing it all down with their favorite beverages.

Chef Matt Moore joined us with what we will need to have on-hand and as he clears away the holiday dishes and reminds us that it may be the holidays but first….FOOTBALL!

Click on the link to see some of Chef Moore’s tips!

ABOUT CHEF MATT MOORE

Chef Matt Moore is an accomplished cookbook author, TV personality, and food ambassador. Known for his grilling, he’s the Serial Griller, Matt has appeared on The Today Show, The Tamron Hall Show and CBS’ The Dish with his new book, Butcher on the Block. In it, he explores new ways of preparing and cooking favorite dishes while introducing us to foods and flavors from around the world.

