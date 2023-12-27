Judge reduces bail for former Mobile County deputy in fentanyl case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge has agreed to reduce bail for a former Mobile County corrections deputy charged with trafficking fentanyl.

An attorney for Jessica Odom argued this month that his client couldn’t make a $1 million bond and that it should be reduced in the light of the judge’s decision to throw out one of the charges against her, which was for promoting prison contraband.

Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby had agreed to consider the request and now has reduced the bail to $750,000. He also ordered Odom to remain under house arrest, with electronic monitoring.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Odom, 32, of Mobile, in August. At the time, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said it was part of an ongoing effort to root out drug smuggling inside the jail – smuggling that investigators said they believe may be tied to an inmate’s fatal overdose.

Odom’s case arose from information provided by a confidential informant. But defense attorney Marcus Foxx argued that prosecutors have failed to present any phone call, text message, video or other evidence that Odom was knowingly meeting with the informant for the purpose of receiving drugs from him.

Odom’s case awaits a decision by a grand jury on whether to indict her.

