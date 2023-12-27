Metro Crime Stoppers bringing back ‘Detective McGruff’ to strengthen relationship between law enforcement and kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Metro Alabama Crime Stoppers is turning to a familiar friend in an effort to build relationships between law enforcement and the next generation.

The furry and four legged Detective McGruff will be returning for Metro Crime Stoppers. The idea is children will respond to McGruff and start those conversations with law enforcement without being intimidated.

Crime Stoppers invested in a brand new animated Detective McGruff costume. The costume includes a voice box, a moving mouth, fan cooled head and more.

The hope is that McGruff gives kids a positive first interaction with law enforcement and teaches them that those who protect and serve and Crime Stoppers are both here to help.

“That you can trust the police, that you can go to the police. Then when you are an adult and it is your turn to take the reigns of the community, you are going to know what to do. So yeah, we think this is very critical. We really want young children to identify with McGruff,” said Executive Director Metro Alabama Crime Stoppers Bob Copus.

Copus says they plan to actively use McGruff online in different social media campaigns, but he will also be making some stops in your community.

This of course is not the first effort that Crime Stoppers is undertaking in an effort to help build law enforcement’s relationship with the community.

You may recall the effort to partner with Birmingham Police to provide kids a safe space to trick or treat that occurred earlier this year.

Copus stressed that the bond between law enforcement and the community is essential.

Again, if you know anything at all on an active investigation, you can contact and leave a tip with Crime Stoppers anonymously. To learn more about that process, you can click here.

