Mobile police: Woman robbed of purse and hair extension

(WTVG)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman was reportedly robbed of her purse and hair extension during a fight early Tuesday morning in Mobile.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. Tuesday to the Woodside Apartments at 5089 Government Blvd. The Mobile Police Department said the victim had gotten into a fight with four known female suspects. The suspects allegedly assaulted the victim, stole her purse and hair extension.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

