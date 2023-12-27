Mobile police: Woman robbed of purse and hair extension

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman was reportedly robbed of her purse and hair extension during a fight early Tuesday morning in Mobile.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. Tuesday to the Woodside Apartments at 5089 Government Blvd. The Mobile Police Department said the victim had gotten into a fight with four known female suspects. The suspects allegedly assaulted the victim, stole her purse and hair extension.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.