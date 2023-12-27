Advertise With Us
MoonPie Over Mobile preview: Dana Dane

By Joe Emer
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The MoonPie over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration is just days away.

A full schedule of fun is planned for the party. You can find the schedule here https://moonpieovermobile.com/schedule/

It all leads up to the headliners, “50 years of Hip Hop” taking the stage. The show will feature Yo-Yo, Dana Dane, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick and Rob Base.

We caught up with Dana Dane on Studio10! Click on the video link to check it out!

https://moonpieovermobile.com/

