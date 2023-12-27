Advertise With Us
MPD: Man shot, wounded by known suspect on Christmas Eve

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department continue to investigate a Christmas Eve shooting on Persimmon Street that left a man wounded.

Police responded to Infirmary Health around 5 p.m. Sunday in reference to a male victim who had been assaulted. Officers discovered that the victim had been by a known male subject in the 1200 block of Persimmon Street, authorities said.

Police gave no information about what may have prompted the shooting.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said.

