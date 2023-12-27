No Christmas tree recycling planned in Mobile, city says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile is not offering Christmas tree recycling this year.

Therefore, there are no recycling drop-off locations, a city official confirmed.

Residents are still able place Christmas trees with their regular yard debris trash for collection, he said.

On the Eastern Shore, the city of Fairhope announced it will pick up Christmas trees during residents’ regular trash day schedule. Officials reminded residents to remove all lights, ornaments and tree stands before placing the tree out for collection.

In Spanish Fort, a roll off dumpster for old Christmas trees will be located on the east side of Fire Station 1 at 7580 Spanish Fort Blvd. Residents can drop off trees from late December through early January. Residents should remove all decorations and stands before disposing of the trees.

In Daphne, residents can dispose of Christmas trees through Jan. 12 at three locations. All ornaments, tinsel, lights, tree stands, and/or flocking (artificial snow) should be removed before dropping trees off at the following locations:

• Al Trione Sports Complex, 8600 Whispering Pines Road

• Across from Daphne High School, 9300 Champions Way

• Ruff Wilson Youth Center, 1317 Johnson Road

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.