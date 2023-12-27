Ordinance allows Mobile residents to shoot off fireworks on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Now that Christmas is in the books, folks are focusing on plans to ring in 2024, and for many residents, that means celebrating with fireworks.

Firework outlets throughout the nation and across the Gulf Coast are getting ready for a flood of customers stocking up firecrackers and sparklers to celebrate the arrival of the new year.

Leonard Cooper Jr. with Coast Fireworks in Jackson County, Miss., said sales are estimated to pick up Thursday through Sunday evening.

“We have some new models here that go from a six-shot kit to a 24. Then I like the 200 gates, the fountains. We have plenty family packs that have nice variety that you can do for your family. It’s a nice display then you have your 500 gram finale pieces are very popular to bringing in the new year. They like to shoot those,” Cooper said.

Residents who plan to celebrate with fireworks should be sure to check their city’s firework ordinances.

Earlier this year, the Mobile City Council approved new restrictions on the use of fireworks. In May, the council voted to ban commercial-grade fireworks for most of the year, with four exceptions – July 3 and 4, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

For years, it was generally understood that fireworks were illegal to discharge anywhere within the city limits and during any time of the year. But a closer look at the city’s code revealed that wasn’t the case.

In fact, prior to the new restrictions set forth in May, the only time Mobile prohibited fireworks was on Mardi Gras Day.

