Pedestrian struck and killed on Government Boulevard in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are currently near the intersection of Government Boulevard and Lansdowne Drive, right across from Our Savior Lutheran Church where there has been a pedestrian accident.

On site, there’s a covered body under a tarp, and multiple police cruisers are present.

The details surrounding the victim and the responsible party remain unclear. Authorities are actively investigating the situation, and we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

