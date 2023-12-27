Advertise With Us
Hire One

Pedestrian struck and killed on Government Boulevard in Mobile

This is at Government Boulevard and Lansdowne Drive, where a pedestrian has been struck and is dead.
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are currently near the intersection of Government Boulevard and Lansdowne Drive, right across from Our Savior Lutheran Church where there has been a pedestrian accident.

On site, there’s a covered body under a tarp, and multiple police cruisers are present.

The details surrounding the victim and the responsible party remain unclear. Authorities are actively investigating the situation, and we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma
A standoff in Monroe County on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, ended in the death of a suspect,...
Monroe County standoff suspect dead, authorities say

Latest News

Pedestrian struck and killed in Mobile
Pedestrian struck and killed in Mobile
Alabama State Senator proposes bill to prevent officers from tasing suspects once they're...
Alabama State Senator proposes bill to prevent officers from tasing suspects once they're restrained
An electric vehicle crashed and caught fire Monday night in Autauga County.
Over 36,000 gallons of water used for electric vehicle fire on I-65
1 shot at Cimarron Ridge Apartments on Grelot Road
1 shot at Cimarron Ridge Apartments on Grelot Road