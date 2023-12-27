Police arrest Mobile woman accused of skipping court appearance in felony murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman charged with felony murder in connection with an ambush shooting of her boyfriend has been arrested after she failed to appear for a court hearing earlier this month, court records show.

Selena Grace Tisdale, 22, did not appear for a status hearing on Dec. 13, prompting Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter to issue a warrant for her arrest. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office took her in to custody Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege that Tisdale and five others plotted to rob 21-year-old Bradly Nall, who was sleeping in his car outside of his home on Randlett Drive in January 2021. A jury in September found Eric Ray Gaylord, guilty of murder and first-degree robbery after a trial in which prosecutors accused him of pulling the trigger. Youngpeter sentenced the 31-year-old Mobile man to life in prison.

Tisdale had been dating Nall at the time, according to police. Prosecutors contend that she helped set up the robbery of drugs.

In May, Youngpeter denied a request by Tisdale’s lawyer to treat her a “youthful offender,” which would have hidden her case from public view and capped any potential punishment at three years in prison.

