Talking orthopaedic hand surgery with Dr. Colin Swigler, M.D.

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Swigler received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, followed by his medical degree from the Florida State University College of Medicine. Subsequently, he completed his residency in orthopaedic surgery at the University of Tennessee – Campbell Clinic Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. His advanced fellowship training in hand and upper extremity surgery was completed at the University of Florida Health College of Medicine – Shand’s Hospital.

Dr. Swigler’s practice focuses on operative and nonoperative treatment of adult and pediatric upper extremity problems. He is board-certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Swigler, call (251) 450-2746 or request an appointment online.

