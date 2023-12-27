Advertise With Us
Temperatures dropping colder overnight

By Jennifer Lambers
Updated: 7 hours ago
(WALA) - We woke up cooler this morning, with temperatures falling into the lower-to-mid 40s overnight. Heading into today, temperatures will max out in the upper-50s and the lower-60s. We will stay mostly cloudy, with only a few peaks of blue possible.

Overnight, temperatures will be even colder, and fall into the mid-to-upper 30s and the lower-40s.

Looking ahead, some chilly mornings are ahead of us. Light freezes are possible towards the end of the week.

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve - plan to bundle up! It will be chilly with temperatures around the 40s when ringing in 2024! Rain returns midday on New Year’s Day, but will be very isolated.

Have a great day!

