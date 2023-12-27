Advertise With Us
Hire One

Temps will trend much colder

The forecast looks to stay dry through New Year’s Eve.
By Jason Smith
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Clouds are still hanging around with no rain through this evening. Colder weather moves in late tonight, with frosty nights ahead.

Clouds decrease a little overnight tonight, as temperatures turn a bit cooler after midnight. We will start out around 39 degrees on your Thursday morning. Sunshine hangs around both tomorrow and Friday. Highs both days will be in the lower 50s.

The forecast looks to stay dry through New Year’s Eve. We expect chilly weather on New Year’s Eve night. Overnight temps will be in the low 40s.

Our next rain chance does not appear in the forecast until New Year’s Day, and chances look isolated.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma
A standoff in Monroe County on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, ended in the death of a suspect,...
Monroe County standoff suspect dead, authorities say

Latest News

The forecast looks to stay dry through New Year’s Eve.
Temps will trend much colder
Tracking colder mornings
Tracking colder mornings
Temperatures dropping colder overnight
Temperatures dropping colder overnight
Cold front will pass through Wednesday night
Cold front will pass through Wednesday night