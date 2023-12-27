Temps will trend much colder

(WALA) - Clouds are still hanging around with no rain through this evening. Colder weather moves in late tonight, with frosty nights ahead.

Clouds decrease a little overnight tonight, as temperatures turn a bit cooler after midnight. We will start out around 39 degrees on your Thursday morning. Sunshine hangs around both tomorrow and Friday. Highs both days will be in the lower 50s.

The forecast looks to stay dry through New Year’s Eve. We expect chilly weather on New Year’s Eve night. Overnight temps will be in the low 40s.

Our next rain chance does not appear in the forecast until New Year’s Day, and chances look isolated.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.