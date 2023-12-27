Advertise With Us
Testing lab speaks out after state officials place hold on medical cannabis sales

Officials with Rapid Analytics spoke to Noah Noble about the Mississippi State Department of Health's hold on medical marijuana sales.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A quarantine on the majority of cannabis products in Mississippi continues, and the testing facility connected to that hold spoke out on move Tuesday.

Last week, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) required all products tested by Rapid Analytics to be pulled from shelves. Rapid Analytics tests the most medical cannabis products in the state.

According to the company’s owner, Mami Henry, MSDH received an anonymous tip complaining that Rapid Analytics was mishandling pesticide tests for cannabis products.

Henry says they pulled the original samples of all products they tested in the last two month and sent them to MSDH. She says another company is being contracted to handle the re-testing.

“We have everything they need to get this done. There is absolutely no reason for them to hire someone else to re-test our product when we have our product available that we would gladly provide for the state,” Henry said.

MSDH was closed Tuesday and was not available for comment.

Last week, the health department said no illnesses were reported, and the department doesn’t know how long re-testing will take to complete.

