Troy wide receiver Jabre Barber enters transfer portal

By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy football player Jabre Barber is entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left, the wide receiver announced Wednesday.

In a post on X, Barber thanked his teammates for their support and guidance as well as the fans and The Sound of the South marching band.

Barber, a Dothan High School graduate, said the decision to enter the portal came after much thought and consideration.

He completed the 2023 season with 75 receptions for nearly 1000 yards.

“I humbly express my gratitude and love throughout this entire experience, while looking forward to what’s next,” Barber write in his announcement.

