West Regional Library helps children ring in new year with craft bags

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The West Mobile Regional Library is helping local children ring in the new year in a crafty way.

To end this year with a bang, the West Regional Library’s youth department is giving out craft-filled grab-and-go New Year’s Eve bags to ensure a festive start to the new year for the little ones.

“It has a party hat cut out, a wish wand and a countdown clock craft for New Year’s Eve for the kids to come and take home,” said Stephanie Acosta, library associate.

“We just like to see people walk in and they’re just happy to get something,” said Dave Roberts, also a library associate. “They’re excited about the craft, they’re excited to take it home and it just makes us feel good being able to give back to our community.”

Acosta said that this is the second time the library has had this event and because of the great turnout last year, the West Regional branch was more than happy to host it a second time to keep everyone who visits engaged.

Residents who may still want a craft bag will need to check with the children’s desk at West Regional Library at 5555 Grelot Road while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.