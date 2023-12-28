Advertise With Us
Actor Pierce Brosnan accused of walking in hazardous area of Yellowstone

Pierce Brosnan poses at a special screening of the film "The Out-Laws," Monday, June 26, 2023,...
FILE - Pierce Brosnan poses at a special screening of the film "The Out-Laws," Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Regal LA Live theaters in Los Angeles. The actor best known for his role as 007 has apparently gotten himself in legal hot water over allegedly walking in a thermal area of Yellowstone National Park.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Pierce Brosnan, an actor known best for his portrayal of James Bond in several movies, has gotten himself into legal trouble after reportedly being caught in a restricted area of Yellowstone National Park.

The 70-year-old Irish actor is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Wyoming on Jan. 23 after being cited for allegedly walking in an off-limits thermal area of the park, according to court documents obtained by media outlets.

According to KRTV, the incident happened on Nov. 1, and two citations were issued, one for violating rules involving foot travel and the other involving violating closure and use limits, both petty offenses.

Brosnan was in the Yellowstone area recently filming “Unholy Trinity,” a western, the Livingstone Enterprise reported back in October.

The actor’s representatives haven’t yet responded to media requests for comment.

The National Park Service has several rules for the thermal areas of Yellowstone, where hot springs are abundant, including making sure to stay on boardwalks and designated trails.

Hot springs have killed or injured more people than any other natural feature at the park, the National Park Service said.

In one particularly horrifying instance in 2016, a man was killed and his body dissolved away after he fell into a hot spring while hiking in a prohibited area with his sister, the Guardian reported.

All that they were able to recover from the man were a wallet and a pair of flip-flops.

