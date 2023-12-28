Chilly but mostly sunny, dry conditions continue today

(WALA) - We woke up cooler this morning, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and the lower to mid-40s overnight, in the wake of a dry cold front. Heading into the afternoon, temperatures will max out in the upper 40s and the lower to mid-50s. We will stay mostly sunny, with only a few clouds possible.

Overnight, temperatures will be even colder, and fall into the lower to mid-30s for our inland areas, and the upper-30s and the lower-40s towards the coast.

Some more chilly mornings are ahead of us. Light freezes are possible tonight through the weekend.

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, plan to bundle up! It will be chilly with temperatures around the 40s when ringing in 2024! Rain returns midday on New Year’s Day, but will be very isolated.

Have a great day.

