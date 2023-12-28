Advertise With Us
Hire One

Cold weather shelters opening in South Mississippi

Counties on the Coast are opening their cold weather shelters.
Counties on the Coast are opening their cold weather shelters.(KFVS)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cold weather shelters are opening ahead of near-freezing weather Thursday night.

The Hancock County shelter is located at the Emergency Operations Center Building at 18333 HWY 603 in the Kiln, and doors will open at 7 p.m.

The Hancock Emergency Management Agency said people in need of a ride to the shelter can call Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

Harrison County is also opening its cold weather shelter in D’Iberville at the Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center at 10395 Automall Parkway.

Officials said people can call the Coast Transit Authority at 228-896-8080 to get a ride to the shelter.

Hancock County18333 HWY 603
Harrison County10395 Automall Parkway, D’Iberville

According to the WLOX First Alert Weather team, temperatures in South Mississippi will dip into the low 30′s, with some inland areas dropping to the upper 20′s.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
Mobile-born rapper, in and out of trouble, faces new federal gun charge
Mobile-born rapper, in and out of trouble, faces new federal gun charge
A standoff in Monroe County on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, ended in the death of a suspect,...
Monroe County standoff suspect dead, authorities say

Latest News

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
UPDATE: Missing Hurley man seen traveling in Alabama
A bond hearing is scheduled Friday for a Semmes man accused of trying to steal money from...
Semmes man accused of trying to steal money from laundry machines
A 33-year-old Mobile man faces multiple charges after allegedly leading police on a vehicle...
Mobile man faces multiple charges in connection with police pursuit
No one was injured Wednesday afternoon after Mobile police said someone shot into an occupied...
Mobile police: No injuries after multiple shots fired into vehicle
Ira Johnson
Semmes man accused of trying to steal money from laundry machines