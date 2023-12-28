Cold weather shelters opening in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cold weather shelters are opening ahead of near-freezing weather Thursday night.

The Hancock County shelter is located at the Emergency Operations Center Building at 18333 HWY 603 in the Kiln, and doors will open at 7 p.m.

The Hancock Emergency Management Agency said people in need of a ride to the shelter can call Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

Harrison County is also opening its cold weather shelter in D’Iberville at the Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center at 10395 Automall Parkway.

Officials said people can call the Coast Transit Authority at 228-896-8080 to get a ride to the shelter.

Hancock County 18333 HWY 603 Harrison County 10395 Automall Parkway, D’Iberville

According to the WLOX First Alert Weather team, temperatures in South Mississippi will dip into the low 30′s, with some inland areas dropping to the upper 20′s.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.