FBI: Alabamians losing millions to cryptocurrency scams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scams involving cryptocurrency are on the rise around the country. We’re told cyber thieves are using new tricks to try and steal your information.

Cryptocurrency scams are keeping the FBI busy. So far this year in Alabama, 280 victims have reported losing over $48 million from crypto investment scams. The hackers are stealing, on average, $170,000 per victim. The numbers are likely under reported says Matt Tootle, a FBI Supervisory Special Agent in the Birmingham field office.

“We see cases where the scammers will spend months developing a relationship over a long period of time before they ever ask for money,” Tootle said.

That’s how these scams start. Tootle says hackers try and make personal connections through text messages and even dating websites. In other words, they want to get to know you before stealing your money.

Some scammers even turn to artificial intelligence to do their dirty work. They use sites like ChatGPT to craft the right words to reel in unsuspecting victims, according to experts. These scams are so sophisticated that hackers also create fake websites that show high rates of returns so that victims will continue investing.

“They also create fake statements that will show actually what your balance is and you’ll see your balance growing. We’ve even had cases where folks will invest money and say ‘hey, I want to pull some money out as a test,’ and they’ll let them pull some money out in order to lure them to continue giving more money,” Tootle said.

They FBI says if someone promises a big return on an investment in a short amount of time, that should be a red flag. The FBI tells WBRC that if you wait to report the crime, it can make it harder to recover the funds. Cyber security experts and the FBI say being proactive is your best protection.

“If you’ve never met someone in person, you should never entertain the idea of sending them money no matter how good the opportunity sounds,” Tootle said.

What makes this a unique and unprecedented type of scam is the number of victims, the volume, and speed at which it’s happening according to the FBI. We’re told that often times, victims don’t know they’re victims until a week or several months later. That’s why you need to keep a check on accounts. The faster you report the crime, the better.

In 2022, victims reported losing more than $2.5 billion in cryptocurrency investment frauds alone, according to the FBI.

You can report these crimes to the FBI’s Criminal Crime Complaint Center here: https://www.ic3.gov/

