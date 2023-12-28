Advertise With Us
Fire department welcomes 15 babies in 1 year: ‘That has to be a record somewhere’

The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department's...
The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 11.(Yuba City Firefighters/Facebook)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
YUBA CITY, Calif. (Gray News) – A fire department in California is celebrating the birth of a whopping 15 babies this year.

In a Facebook post, Yuba City firefighters shared a photo of all 15 dads holding their new babies, all born over the last year.

“15 babies in 1 year! That has to be a record somewhere lol!” the department captioned the photo.

The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 11.

Yuba City is located about 40 miles north of Sacramento.

