HBCU Pigskin Showdown co-founder arrested on theft of property charges

Bryant Grove
Bryant Grove(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo and Shelby Myers
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bryant Grove, the co-founder of the HBCU Pigskin Showdown has been arrested on theft of property charges out of Selma.

Grove was taken into custody at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Wednesday and was transferred to another agency, according to the jail log.

Grove is currently involved in a lawsuit with a company out of Georgia for allegedly writing bad checks to pay for last year’s uniforms for the HBCU All-Star Game.

The lawsuit claims that Grove hired Eugene’s LLC to make the uniforms for last year’s game and gave the company a check for $9,860 after they delivered the uniforms.

The lawsuit says that Eugene’s LLC waited two weeks to cash the check at Grove’s request, but were told by the bank that the check was bad when they attempted to cash it.

Eugene’s LLC claims they attempted to contact Grove to set up a payment plan, but were never able to make contact.

We have reached out to Selma Police to see if the lawsuit is connected to Grove’s arrest, but they have not returned our calls or requests.

The HBCU Pigskin Showdown is still scheduled for Saturday, Dec 30 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

