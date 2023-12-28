Advertise With Us
HBCU Pigskin Showdown hosts kickoff luncheon

Guests and supporters were able to hear about the importance of the game.
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It was quite the party at GulfQuest Maritime Museum as the HBCU Pigskin Showdown hosted its kickoff luncheon ahead of the big game. The game was previously played in Selma the last two years before being brought to the port city.

Guests and supporters were able to hear about the importance of the game which will be an all-star matchup that will allow some of the top HBCU players in the country to showcase their skills in front of scouts from different professional leagues like the NFL and CFL.

“The biggest thing is just creating opportunities,” said Co-founder and Executive Director Chris Williams. “The HBCU kids in a lot of ways are under scouted so we feel like bring these guys together in one place, give the scouts and chance to see them all in one place.”

The HBCU Pigskin Showdown takes place at Ladd-Peebles stadium and will kick off at 2:30.

