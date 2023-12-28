Advertise With Us
Healthy breakfast ideas with Rouses

By Allison Bradley
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST
Dietitian April Sins with Rouses Markets is sharing some healthy breakfast dishes featuring cherries. She’s showing us how to make a chocolate cherry smoothie, along with a waffles topped with fresh cherries and Rouses whipped topping.

Find the chocolate cherry smoothie recipe here.

The waffles are frozen whole wheat waffles toasted and topped with Rouses whipped topping, fresh sliced cherries, a touch of cinnamon, and mint leaves.

  • April provided this info about cherries from Northwest Cherry Board:

“One of the few plant sources of melatonin, sweet cherries are a natural and flavorful aid in improving the quality of sleep. Eating cherries about an hour before bedtime may help stabilize and regulate sleep patterns.”

Arthritis • Diabetes • Cancer Hypertension • Cardiovascular disease:

“Biomarkers of these diseases and C-reactive protein, a common marker of inflammation, have been reduced in human studies of cherry consumption.”

