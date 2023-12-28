A home for Christmas: Man raises money to gift Grand Bay veteran a new camper

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An 85-year-old Grand Bay veteran is now living in a new home thanks to some good Samaritans.

“Mr. Wayne” was a pipe fitter. He served in the Navy for eight years and has been living in the same camper for decades.

His floor was caving in, the bathroom wasn’t functional and his heat didn’t work either.

Blake Lambert said, “A few weeks ago, when it got cold, he had to go outside and build fire out of boxes to stay warm until his neighbors seen and it nearly killed him.”

Lambert became aware of Mr. Wayne’s need. He made a post on Facebook asking for a couple hundred dollars to go out and repair some things himself.

“Next thing I know my phone started dinging and dinging, and I think within about 20 hours, we was up to 10 grand, I had to take my information off of Facebook, people were still sending money,” said Lambert.

In the spirit of giving, hundreds of people donated for a total of $10,000 in 20 hours.

It was enough to buy the veteran a new camper and more.

Lambert said not only did people donate money, the owner’s of Johnny’s RV gave the camper for a great deal and hooked it all up. Local companies like Rock N Roll Off Dumpsters, McQueen’s Lawn and Landscape and Kendall Hadaway loaned some of their equipment or stepped in to help free of charge. Some of the work they did was clear off the lot and cut down the extremely overgrown grass.

Lambert said, “If you drove by there, you didn’t even know he was there...He was actually bitten by a water moccasin a couple years ago out in his yard just because the vegetation was so high and he couldn’t see.”

Lambert said the extra money donated, he was also able to give it to Mr. Wayne so he could pay his bills.

“If I could do this for a living, I’d quit my job today. Because that’s just how it made me feel. And I mean, I’m not a sad man, but I don’t get this happy very often. And it’s a it’s been great. It feels really good to help somebody. It really does. Especially someone that can’t help themselves and that has, for sure helped other people in his lifetime,” said Lambert.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.