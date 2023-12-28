iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (12/29/2023 - 1/1/2024)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 95 KSJ and iHeartMedia’s Shelby Mitchell joined us in the studio for a look at this New Year’s Eve weekend events!

THE FAB FOUR - Sat 7:30pm, Mobile Saenger Theatre. If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won’t want to miss The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute. The 2023 tour brings their all new show to the stage, with a performance of The Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” in its entirety, as well as the Beatles’ greatest hits.

MOONPIE OVER MOBILE - Sun Dec 31st, 11am-1pm Mardi Gras Park; 4pm-12 midnight, Riverview Hotel to Main Stage, Downtown Mobile. Ring in the new year with a giant electronic MoonPie drop AND not one, but FIVE hip-hop legends! Slick Rick, Rob Base, Big Daddy Kane, Dana Dane and Yo-Yo (Yolanda Whitaker) will be serving up the beats on New Year’s Eve in Downtown Mobile!

11am-1pm Kids Zone in Mardi Gras Park

Noon MoonPie Noon Year’s Eve Drop for kids

4:00pm Resolution Wall - Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard opens to the public

7:30pm Best Decorated Umbrella Contest - Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard

7:30pm Music by Port City Secondliners and the Jukebox Brass Band - Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard

7:45pm Cutting of the World’s Largest MoonPie - Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard

8:00pm Second Line Parade - from Riverview Courtyard to the main stage

8:20pm Remarks from Mayor Sandy Stimpson & Honorary Chairman, Fred Richardson - Main Stage

8:30pm Opening Act: Yeah Probably - Main Stage

9:25pm Headliners: Slick Rick, Rob Base, Big Daddy Kane, Dana Dane and Yo-Yo – Main Stage

Midnight Countdown and MoonPie drop to welcome in 2024

NEW YEAR’S EVE FIREWORKS DISPLAY - Sun Dec 31st 11:55pm, Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. At Midnight, a dazzling light display, sponsored by Escambia County, will take place overlooking the Santa Rosa Sound from the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk.

OWA RING IN THE JOY, SPARKLE & CHEER - Friday - Sunday, Downtown OWA, OWA Parks & Resort, Foley. Join us for an exceptional New Year’s weekend celebration in Downtown OWA at Ring in the Joy, Sparkle & Cheer! Experience an unforgettable weekend filled with enchanting moments, vibrant energy, and an abundance of festive delights as we bid farewell to the old and welcome the new year. This event is free to attend in Downtown OWA. No admission required.

Friday, December 29th, 5pm-8pm: New Year’s Eve Kickoff Party

Saturday, December 30th,12noon-5pm: Bubbles & Beats Kids Street Party

Saturday, December 30th, 5pm-9:30pm, Sparks & Sounds

Sunday, December 31st, 12 noon-7pm, Noon Years Eve

REELIN’ IN THE NEW YEAR - Sun 5pm-12midnight, Main Street/Marlin Circle, The Wharf, Orange Beach. Welcome 2024 with the Reelin’ in the New Year Street Party. Let’s bid adieu to 2023 in the grandest of style with live bands, family friendly activities AND adult-centered fun all rounding off at midnight with The Park Band, the marlin drop and a fireworks finale.

Event Schedule

DJ Matt + Kids Activities: 5 pm

Kenny on the Keys: 6-9 pm

The Park Band: 9 pm - Midnight

Fireworks + Marlin Drop: Midnight

SPECTRA Laser Light Experience after firework show

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, CELEBRATE THE NEW YEAR - Sun Dec 31, 7pm, Pensacola Saenger Theatre. Performing with infectious joy, wry playfulness, and robust musicality, pianist and vocalist Tony DeSare returns to ring in the new year with the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra. This year, the Gulf Coast tradition will feature the music of the piano men, from Elton John to Ray Charles and Billy Joel, along with a special performance of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue!

FLORA-BAMA ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH - Sun Dec 31 6pm, Flora-Bama. The Flora-Bama is THE place to be on New Year’s Eve! Live music on all three stages will be rockin’ until the party stops. Food, party favors, and a midnight champagne toast will be sure to contribute to good times On The Line as we ring in the New Year, Flora-Bama style! This event is 21+, tickets are $80 per person.

40th Annual FLORA-BAMA POLAR BEAR DIP - Mon Jan 1st, 12 noon, Flora-Bama Lounge, Perdido Key. The Flora-Bama Polar Bear Dip is THE event of New Year’s Day along the gulf coast. Groups and families gather in costume, swim suits and some even in wet suits to feel the brisk salt water on their face. Take a dip in the Gulf of Mexico at high noon. Those who fully submerge will get a free draft beer and a free New Year’s lunch of ham, black-eyed peas, greens and cornbread.

13th Annual HANGOUT POLAR BEAR PLUNGE - Mon Jan 1st, 10am-2pm, The Hangout Gulf Shores. The party starts at The Hangout with a live band starting at 10am, a bonfire, and free chili & hot chocolate for participants who take the plunge. The plunge into the Gulf of Mexico will be right in front of The Hangout at noon.

PENSACOLA BEACH POLAR BEAR PLUNGE - Mon Jan 1st, 12 noon -3pm, Paradise Bar & Grill, Pensacola Beach. Hosted by Paradise Bar & Grill, where nearly 1,000 dippers and spectators – many dressed in costume - flock to the beach to participate in this long-established tradition. Register in advance to secure your 2024 t-shirt or register onsite starting at noon. Plungers get free black-eyed peas & cornbread!

MAGIC CHRISTMAS IN LIGHTS - Open nightly 5pm-9pm, Nov 24- Jan 3 (closed December 25 and January 1), Bellingrath Gardens, Theodore. Bellingrath Gardens and Home is celebrating the 28th year of Magic Christmas in Lights in 2023! In this Gulf Coast holiday tradition, guests stroll through a dazzling light display throughout the 65-acre Garden estate. In addition, the Bellingrath Home is decorated in its holiday finery and enhanced with beautiful poinsettias.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS DRIVE-THRU - Nightly through Sat Dec 30, 5:00 pm- 9:00 pm, Bicentennial Park, Stockton. The Baldwin County Commission presents its 3rd Annual Holiday Lights Drive-Thru. The magical drive-thru experience is FREE to the public (donations accepted). Only passenger vehicles will be allowed. Buses, RVs, and other commercial vehicles are prohibited.

WINTER AT THE WHARF: ICE SKATING - Nov 17-Jan 15, Main Street, The Wharf, Orange Beach. Grab a pair of skates and glide, spin or fall into the season by coasting on blades.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.