MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - John Cauley, Master Jeweler and Graduate Gemologist, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10. If you are interested in ringing in 2024 with some shiny, visit them today!

15 Upham St., Mobile, 36607

251-660-4759

www.johncauleyjeweler.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.