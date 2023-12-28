Advertise With Us
Krewe de Palooza Pet Adoption Event

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready to kick off the Mardi Gras season at Krewe de Rescues’s fundraiser and adoption event- Krewe de Palooza- on January 6th, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Krewe de Palooza has an ideal setting in collaboration with Hophounds Brew Pub and Dog Park, located in downtown Mobile at 806 Monroe St, Mobile, AL 36602. Attendees are encouraged to bring their canine companions; however, all guests bringing pups should visit hophoundsmobile.com for park regulations.

This “Mardi Paws Extravaganza” is the ultimate blend of celebration and compassion. Get ready for a bustling event filled with an array of activities! From a variety of street vendors offering unique finds to delectable food trucks dishing out mouthwatering delights, this event is a treat for everyone. Get into the Mardi Gras spirit with live DJ performances, take part in raffles featuring exciting prizes, and witness the crowning of our King and Queen Pups of Krewe from our online contest.

But wait, there’s more! Pamper your furry friends with our dog washing station, nail trims, and microchipping services. For a complete list of vendors and detailed information about the food trucks, head over to our event page.

And that’s not all—don’t miss our lively second-line parade-led by the newly crowned canines, which will wrap up the event with the perfect Mardi Gras touch!

About Krewe de Rescue: Krewe de Rescue is a local, foster-based rescue dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. With a commitment to finding loving homes for these furry pals, they’ve been making a difference one paw at a time.

Web/Social Links:

Event Website

Krewe de Rescue Facebook

Instagram

Hophounds Facebook

Hophounds Instagram

