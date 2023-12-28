Advertise With Us
Light freeze expected

Light freeze expected
By Jason Smith
Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - Skies are clear with a chilly breeze this evening. Colder weather moves in late tonight, with light freezing temperatures. Most spots along Interstate 10 will be around 30 degrees, with some upper 20s possible in the inland spots. Wind chills could be as low at 25 degrees early Friday morning.

Sunshine hangs around both tomorrow and Saturday. Highs both days will be in the lower 50s. The skies will be clear and beautiful.

The forecast looks to stay dry through New Years Eve. We expect chilly weather on New Years Eve night. Overnight temps will be in the low 40s.

Our next rain chance does not appear in the forecast until New Year’s Day, and chances look isolated.

