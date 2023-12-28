Man charged with 8 counts of breaking and entering vehicles

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD arrested a man on eight counts of unlawfully breaking and entering vehicles.

Police said they issued a BOLO for Jacob McClenton, 23, on Saturday, Dec 23 in connection to several vehicle burglaries in the Rangeline Road area.

McClenton was spotted later that evening and taken into custody.

He has a bond hearing set for this week.

