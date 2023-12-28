Mardi Gras Wreath Party Extravaganza

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Celebration! Get ready for a burst of color, creativity, and Mardi Gras magic! Craft your very own dazzling Mardi Gras wreath under the guidance of the talented Sherrele Gipson from Crafty Pants Wreaths, Inc.

- Beginner-Friendly Session: January 18, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Advanced Level Session: January 20, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Location: Coastal Makers Art Studio, Mobile location1260 Dauphin Suite 202 (Please note, we currently have stair access only to our studio.)

Session Details:

Beginner-Friendly Session:** January 18, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm - Price: $170.00* (Payment Plan Available- ALL PAYMENTS MUST BE RECEIVED BY JAN 5, 2024.)

Advanced Level Session:** January 20, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm - Price: $220.00* (Payment Plan Available- ALL PAYMENTS MUST BE RECEIVED BY JAN 5, 2024.)

What’s Included: All crafting materials and tools are provided (see photo) AND guidance from Wreath Expert, Sherrele Gipson.

Unleash your creativity in a vibrant, festive atmosphere!

Instructor: Sherrele Gipson, Crafty Pants Wreaths, Inc. Reserve Yours Now!** *There are no refunds on payments/registrations.

Find more information here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.