Mobile man faces multiple charges in connection with police pursuit

Bernard Williams
Bernard Williams(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 33-year-old Mobile man faces multiple charges after allegedly leading police on a vehicle pursuit that began downtown on Wednesday night.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Royal Street and St. Francis Street around 11 p.m. But when the officer tried to approach the vehicle, the driver allegedly sped off.

MPD said the driver discarded what appeared to be drugs out of the window during the chase, which ended when the driver stopped near Hulsey Street and Roberta Drive.

Bernard Williams was arrested without further incident, authorities said.

He is charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and felony attempting to elude,

He has a bond hearing on Friday, according to jail records.

