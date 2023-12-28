Mobile police: No injuries after multiple shots fired into vehicle
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No one was injured Wednesday afternoon after Mobile police said someone shot into an occupied vehicle at an apartment complex.
Officers responded around 2 p.m. to a report of shots fired. According to police, an unknown suspect had fired multiple rounds at a vehicle as it entered the Clearview Apartments at 639 Azalea Road.
The victim’s vehicle sustained gunshot damage, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
