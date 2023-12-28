Mobile police: No injuries after multiple shots fired into vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No one was injured Wednesday afternoon after Mobile police said someone shot into an occupied vehicle at an apartment complex.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to a report of shots fired. According to police, an unknown suspect had fired multiple rounds at a vehicle as it entered the Clearview Apartments at 639 Azalea Road.

The victim’s vehicle sustained gunshot damage, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.