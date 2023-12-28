Moon Pie Drop will launch new flavor for New Year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Precious cargo -- fresh off the interstate arriving at downtown’s Riverview Plaza Hotel. The giant edible Moon Pie left Chattanooga at 6 a.m. Thursday morning. The driver made really good time getting here early for the big reveal!

“And this is the giant edible Moon Pie for this year. And for the first time ever it is in the flavor of blueberry! A new flavor that Chattanooga Bakery Company is going to offering their Moon Pies in starting this year,” explained Harriet Shade, Moon Pie Marketing.

Chattanooga Bakery is taking the opportunity to launch the new flavor in a big way. As they opened the box -- we could smell the fresh aroma of blueberry. The theme of the cake “Once in a Blue Moon” -- will be ready to taste Sunday evening around 7:30 in the courtyard at Riverview Plaza.

“You’re going to be seeing a lot of them thrown in the streets come Mardi Gras -- but this is the first time Mobile will get a chance to taste it. It weighs about 55 pounds. It takes six pounds of chocolate to make it and 15 pounds of marshmallow to make it and it has 45,000 calories. And that is why Chattanooga Bakery Company has been so great to us. We are one of the largest purchasers of Moon Pies throughout the year because of Mardi Gras of course. And so it is the perfect thing to represent this season as well,” said Shade.

With 45,000 to 50,000 people heading downtown -- the Moon Pie Drop is really just a big teaser -- for the Boom Boom!

“Pre Mardi Gras for sure! Pre Mardi Gras -- this is how we kick off the season,” said Shade.

Meanwhile -- the barricades are already out, the stage will start going up Saturday on St. Francis Street near Bienville Square -- all this while downtown’s hotels are starting to fill up.

“We’re going to show them how it’s done for sure - how it’s done,” said Shade. “They have cleaned the actual Moon Pie. They’ve test run it a few times -- so it’s ready to go for the first drop at noon for the kids and the 2nd drop at midnight for everyone else to ring in 2024!”

If parking is an issue -- they will be providing a shuttle from Southeastern Salvage on the West I-65 Service Road to downtown -- until 1:30 a.m. for $3 round trip. Meanwhile -- for a full schedule of events click here.

