MoonPie Over Mobile NYE celebration full schedule

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ring in the new year with a giant electronic MoonPie drop AND not one, but FIVE hip-hop legends! Slick Rick, Rob Base, Big Daddy Kane, Dana Dane and Yo-Yo (Yolanda Whitaker) will be serving up the beats on New Year’s Eve in Downtown Mobile! This free event, in its 16th year, has grown to more than 50,000 revelers filling the streets with the festive vibe Mobile is known for. This year’s celebration will have locals and visitors dancing in the streets to hip-hop classic hits that shaped the genre, such as “It Takes Two” (Rob Base), “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’” (Big Daddy Kane), “Children’s Story” (Slick Rick), “Cinderfella” (Dana Dane) and “You Can’t Play with My Yo-Yo” (Yo-Yo). Each legend will perform their own set leading up to one epic countdown at midnight! Having five headliners perform in one evening is a first for MoonPie Over Mobile and with it being the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, it’s destined to be a celebration like none other!

Kicking off the evening will be the opening act, Yeah Probably! Based out of Mobile, this crew of passionate players blends every bit of musicality and diversity to provide a show that creates a truly unique experience. With an excellent display of smooth harmony, grooving vibes, and melodic flow, they have quickly become the crowned jewel of soul and pop in Alabama. Your host for the evening, spinning hits and keeping the crowd hyped before, between and after sets, is the one-and-only DJ Blayze.

Festivities on NYE during the day include a Kids Zone with family-friendly fun in Mardi Gras Park and a MoonPie Drop for the kids. In the evening there will be a resolution wall for attendees to post their hopes and dreams for the new year, a best-decorated umbrella contest, the cutting of the world’s largest, edible MoonPie baked by Chattanooga Bakery, and a second line parade led by the Port City Secondliners and the Jukebox Brass Band to the main stage to kick off the evening’s live music. Moments before midnight, we will count down into the new year while the street party peaks with the ceremonial dropping of the world’s largest, electronic MoonPie as the clock strikes 2024. The 12-foot-tall MoonPie will descend from the 34-story RSA Trustmark skyrise to welcome in the new year and the beginning of Mobile’s Mardi Gras season.

Guaranteed to be the best New Year’s Eve celebration in the South, it’s the perfect time to experience the magic of Mobile. Take advantage of special hotel packages as we invite one and all to come stay and play! Visit www.MoonPieOverMobile.com for all the info needed to plan a weekend getaway with the help of Visit Mobile.

MoonPie Over Mobile Schedule - December 31, 2023:

11am-1pm – Kids Zone in Mardi Gras Park

Noon – MoonPie Noon Year’s Eve Drop for kids

4:00pm - Resolution Wall - Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard opens to the public

7:30pm – Best Decorated Umbrella Contest - Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard

7:30pm - Music by Port City Secondliners and the Jukebox Brass Band - Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard

7:45pm - Cutting of the World’s Largest MoonPie - Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard

8:00pm - Second Line Parade - from Riverview Courtyard to the main stage

8:30pm - Remarks from Mayor Sandy Stimpson & Honorary Chairman, Fred Richardson - Main Stage

8:45pm - Opening Act: Yeah Probably - Main Stage

9:25pm - Headliners: Slick Rick, Rob Base, Big Daddy Kane, Dana Dane and Yo-Yo – Main Stage

Midnight – Countdown and MoonPie drop to welcome in 2024

For more details and additional sponsorship opportunities, check out our website at www.MoonPieOverMobile.com

