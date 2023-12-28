Organizers preview 29th annual Gulf Coast Military Mardi Gras Ball

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the heart of downtown Mobile, the 29th Annual Gulf Coast Military Mardi Gras Ball is gearing up for a night that promises tradition, camaraderie, and a whole lot of Mardi Gras magic. We caught up with Kristin Finn du Mont, a dedicated member of the planning committee for the past 14 years, to get the inside scoop on what makes this event is one members of the military community don’t want to miss.

“I can’t speak too much to the first 15 or so, but I’ve been on the committee for the past 14 years. And over that time, it’s been pretty much the same in terms of our audience members who are active duty military and their spouses, from all branches of service, retirees, veterans as civilian employees,” said Kristin du Mont, a member of the planning committee.

The evening kicks off with a cocktail hour featuring military traditions and honors. But here’s the twist – there’s a break to watch the Mardis Gras Parade featuring the Pharaoh, Conde Explorers.

“We allow everyone to go out and watch the parade. A lot of our military members here have never been to Mardi Gras before. So we want to make sure they enjoy the entirety of Mardi Gras,” said du Mont.

Returning to the ballroom, the festivities truly begin.

“We kick it off sort of with some revelry and some bead throwing stuff and kind of get everybody kind of livened up from the — from coming back in,” she explained. “Then we usually have a nice dinner, heavy hors d’oeuvres this year.”

The dress code adds an extra layer of elegance to the affair. From appropriate dinner dress by rank for active duty men to stunning ball gowns for female guests, it’s a night where everyone shines. The event is open to active duty heroes, their spouses, retirees, auxiliarists, and their guests.

Kristin emphasized the significance of the ball for the military community.

“The military community comes from all different facets around this area. They may not spend a lot of time with each other face to face. This allows them to all get together, face to face, and enjoy a meal and some fun,” said du Mont.

This ball will be held at The Holiday Inn on Jan. 27.

