Advertise With Us
Hire One

Panama City Police Department seeking two burglary suspects

The Panama City Police are looking to locate two burglary suspects.
The Panama City Police are looking to locate two burglary suspects.(wjhg)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Police are asking for your help locating two burglary suspects.

On December 5, the two suspects were captured on surveillance riding on a tricycle and bicycle in the 2800 block of East 1st Court in Panama City.

The male suspect, appears to be around 20 to 30 years old, has short dark hair and was wearing all black clothes and gray Nike tennis shoes. The female suspect, also estimated to be around 20 to 30 years old, has long dark colored hair and was also wearing all black clothing with white shoes.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously through their website here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
Mobile-born rapper, in and out of trouble, faces new federal gun charge
Mobile-born rapper, in and out of trouble, faces new federal gun charge
Selena Grace Tisdale ... arrested after judge issues bench warrant.
Police arrest Mobile woman accused of skipping court appearance in felony murder case

Latest News

A judge in Mobile, Alabama, on Thursday, December 28, 2023, formally approved the a couple's...
FOX10 News exclusive: Rare inside look at the normally secretive adoption system
Honeykomb Brazy and 2 men facing federal gun charges
Honeykomb Brazy and 2 men facing federal gun charges
Moon Pie Drop will launch new flavor for New Year
Moon Pie Drop will launch new flavor for New Year
Blackwood wants tougher laws on child abuse
Mobile DA pushes reforms in law related to child abuse reporting
Nahshon Jones, aka HoneyKomb Brazy
Grand jury to consider gun charges against men arrested with HoneyKomb Brazy