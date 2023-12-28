(WALA) - Get ready for plenty of sunshine and colder temperatures on Thursday. A cold front passed across the area last night and early this morning, clearing out the clouds and bringing in the cold air. Over the next few days, a quiet and dry weather pattern will settle in, with mainly sunny skies and cool temperatures persisting through New Year’s Eve.

TODAY AND TOMORROW:

A strong cold front that passed early this morning will continue to bring much cooler air throughout the day. Expect mainly sunny skies and a cool north wind of around 10-15 mph. Afternoon temperatures today and tomorrow will likely only reach the low 50s, with the breeze making it feel even cooler. Tomorrow morning, temperatures will drop to near freezing.

WEEKEND:

The coldest temperatures over the next few days are expected on Saturday morning, with some areas dropping into the 20s. For New Year’s Eve, temperatures will be slightly higher, with afternoon highs in the low 60s and dropping to the low 40s overnight. No rain is expected.

JANUARY 1:

On the first day of 2024, a few showers are expected to pass through the area in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances for this event are relatively low, as we are still far out and models are still coming into agreement. We will continue to update this forecast, but for now, we are confident that rain will not impact the festivities of the previous night.

