Reasons why we love the Gulf Coast in 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From beaches, to entertainment, and of course Mardi Gras, 2023 was a booming year for the Gulf Coast.

According to USA Today, Mobile was ranked number two in the country for the best travel destinations of 2023.

There’s no better place to be than on the Gulf Coast in the blazing hot summer, including the Flora Bama’s annual Mullet Toss.

Each year, the event brings in thousands of dollars for local charities, all by tossing a slimy fish across the state line.

From shore…to sea.

This year at the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, one angler reeled in a recording breaking 1,019-pound Tiger Shark, which caught the eye of the nation.

The Gulf Coast is notoriously remembered as Jimmy Buffett’s old stomping grounds. This year, thousands gathered in downtown Mobile to honor his life and music with a second-line parade.

The Port City is growing…fast!

This year, it became Alabama’s second largest city, reaching over 200,000 residents.

“We’re bigger than Birmingham!” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson back in July after the annexation vote.

Stimpson announced major growth plans by proposing a River Walk Plaza near the waterfront downtown for entertainment, dining, and hotels.

Chugging back into the Port City, the infamous Carnival cruise line returned after a yearlong pause.

In Africatown, Clotilda: The Exhibition opened to the public, showcasing the stories of the 110 slaves brought to Mobile in the last known US slave ship.

Fairhope drew the attention of some Hollywood glamour. A Hulu series called Love in Fairhope followed the lives of people searching for love in a dreamy city.

Last but certainly not least, Mobile’s legendary Mardi Gras, where the good times always roll.

This only scrapes the surface of all the fun along the Gulf Coast, not to mention the three football state champions: Gulf Shores, Leroy, and Mobile Christian.

A Stephen King movie was filmed downtown, and a newly renovated Bienville Square is hopefully coming soon.

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2024.

