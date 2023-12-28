Advertise With Us
Semmes man accused of trying to steal money from laundry machines

Ira Johnson
Ira Johnson(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A bond hearing is scheduled Friday for a Semmes man accused of trying to steal money from laundry machines at a Mobile apartment complex.

Mobile police responded to the Crossings at Pinebrook Apartments around 10 p.m. Wednesday in response to a burglary complaint. Officers arriving on the scene found that a male suspect had allegedly used burglary tools to try to tamper with the laundry machines to get money inside, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The officers detained and arrested the suspect, Ira Johnson.

He is charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and fourth-degree theft of property, according to jail records.

