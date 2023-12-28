Advertise With Us
Silver Alert has been cancelled for Meridian man

The body of Milton Lewis Campbell, 69 was found Thursday.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: The Silver Alert notification for Milton Lewis Campbell has ended.

According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, Campbell’s body was found Thursday near a local hospital.

Earlier:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Silver Alert notification on behalf of the Meridian Police Department.

Milton Lewis Campbell, 69, of Meridian, was last seen walking in the 800 block of 33rd Street Wednesday, Dec. 27. He is a Black male, stands 5′ 9″ and has black hair and black eyes.

AME: Milton Lewis Campbell AGE: 69 HEIGHT: 5′09″ WEIGHT: 175 HAIR: Black EYES: Black

Family members said Campbell has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If seen, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-484-6845 or 911.

