South Alabama football commit loses home in Christmas Eve fire.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Fresh off another successful season, Oneonta football star Da’Marion “Fluff” Bothwell was in Huntsville celebrating Christmas Eve with his family when the unthinkable happened.

“We just got a call saying the house was on fire and it was pretty crazy to think about because everything was there,” said Bothwell. “You don’t really have too much time; you can’t do anything to get everything that couldn’t be replaced.”

He says he and his family went back to Oneonta the next morning to see the damage for themselves.

“First thing I really thought of was all the memories that were made there and all the stuff that was lost like we had baby pictures in there and stuff from family members that’s passed, and we can’t get none of it back,” said Bothwell.

The home is a total loss but with some help, Fluff was able to get some of his trophies from his high school career.

“A firefighter that’s real close to us he went in there and grabbed as much as he could and that’s really all we could have saved,” added Bothwell.

Since the fire, Fluff and his family have been staying in other relatives in Huntsville. While they try to figure things out, the community in Oneonta has been helping out by bringing supplies and donating to a GoFundMe for the family. Fluff has already committed to play for South Alabama next season. And while he won’t join the team until summer, he’s already received support from South Alabama fans.

“It makes me feel like family even more. It just means a lot knowing everyone’s behind us,” said Bothwell.

If you would like to help Fluff and his family, you can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.