South Alabama football parts ways with four assistant coaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The South Alabama Jaguars are making some changes to their coaching staff. The team confirming that Head Coach Kane Wommack has decided to part ways with linebackers coach Will Windham, running backs coach Antonio Bradford, offensive line coach Gordon Steele and wide receivers coach Michael Smith. Windham, Steele and Smith had been on South Alabama’s coaching staff since 2021 while Bradford was brought on in 2022. The Jags finished 7-6 after winning the 68 Ventures Bowl last Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.