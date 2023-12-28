Advertise With Us
Hire One

South Alabama football parts ways with four assistant coaches

The four assistant coaches were let go following the first bowl game win in program history.
The four assistant coaches were let go following the first bowl game win in program history.(Daeshen Smith | WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The South Alabama Jaguars are making some changes to their coaching staff. The team confirming that Head Coach Kane Wommack has decided to part ways with linebackers coach Will Windham, running backs coach Antonio Bradford, offensive line coach Gordon Steele and wide receivers coach Michael Smith. Windham, Steele and Smith had been on South Alabama’s coaching staff since 2021 while Bradford was brought on in 2022. The Jags finished 7-6 after winning the 68 Ventures Bowl last Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma
MCSO: Domestic altercation leads to deadly shooting in Satsuma
A standoff in Monroe County on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, ended in the death of a suspect,...
Monroe County standoff suspect dead, authorities say

Latest News

The home is a total loss but with some help, Fluff was able to get some of his trophies from...
South Alabama football commit loses home in Christmas Eve fire.
Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams argues a call with referee Derrick Collins (11) during...
Pistons lose NBA single-season record 27 straight games, falling to Nets 118-112
Eastern Michigan apologizes for punch that ignited brawl after bowl loss to South Alabama
Eastern Michigan apologizes for punch that ignited brawl after bowl loss to South Alabama
Eastern Michigan player punches South Alabama player, sparkes brawl at bowl game
Eastern Michigan apologizes for punch that ignited brawl after bowl loss to South Alabama