Tips to eat healthy over the Holidays

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Registered dietician and MyFitnessPal spokesperson, Maya Feller, shares some easy tips and tricks that will allow you to enjoy the holiday cheer while sticking to healthy habits.

MyFitnessPal’s food database contains over 18 million foods, so you’ll be able to find nutrition insights on whatever holiday treat you’re looking forward to eating.

MyFitnessPal can also provide inspiration on making small daily changes that add up to big improvements over time. Whether it’s inspiration for new recipes, or providing healthier holiday alternatives, the app is like having a nutritionist, personal coach and support community in the palm of your hand, plus the insights can be very eye-opening!

Interview provided by MyFitnessPal

