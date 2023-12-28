Advertise With Us
UPDATE: Missing Jackson County man last seen in Mobile County, AL

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says Hurley resident Joseph Ladnier, 60, was last seen in the Wilmer community of Mobile County, Alabama. Ladnier was first reported missing on Christmas Eve when he never showed up to his son’s house in Moss Point.

Ladnier’s family says they were able to trace his movements to Wilmer by using surveillance video from businesses and homes along Tanner Williams Road.

His family says the fire department in Wilmer is assisting in the search.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says no foul play is suspected in Ladnier’s disappearance at this time, but that they are actively searching for him.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for 60-year-old Joseph Edwin Ladnier, who has not been seen since 8 a.m., December 24.(Marcia Hill)

If you have information about Ladnier’s location, please call Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or use their app P3 Tips.

