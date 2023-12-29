After a Supreme Court ruling and four appeals, Mobile doctors convicted in pill case to be resentenced

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A case involving a pair of doctors convicted in 2017 on federal drug charges is heading for a final resolution after nearly a decade of litigation.

In the 8½ years since federal prosecutors first accused Xiulu Ruan and Dr. John Patrick Couch of prescribing pain medication without medical justification, the case has gone all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and made at least four trips to the Atlanta-based U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

But a new sentencing hearing, which has not yet been set, may finally put an end to the case.

A jury convicted Ruan and Couch, who were partners in a Mobile medical practice, after a seven-week trial in Mobile. But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that for the doctors to be convicted, prosecutors must prove that they knew that they were acting in an unauthorized manner.

That set the case up for a new trial. But the 11th Circuit later ruled that the convictions apart from the distribution counts – conspiracy, health care fraud, wire and mail fraud, violating the anti-kickback statute and money laundering – could stay. The court sent the case back to Mobile for a new sentencing hearing.

Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade agreed to put the case on hold while the defendants appealed to the Supreme Court. Defense lawyers argued that the 11th Circuit ruling was contrary to the ruling the justices handed down last year. But the high court last month declined to hear the case.

In her order this week, Granade gave the U.S. Probation Office until Jan. 26 to determine whether updates are needed to the presentence investigations. A new sentencing date for the two doctors will be set at a later date. Lawyers for the defendants and the U.S. Attorney’s Office then will get a month to file any objections to those presentence reports.

Granade also asked the defense lawyers to inform the court whether their clients want to be transferred from prison to Mobile to attend the new sentencing hearing in person or if they will consent to be sentenced without personally appearing. A new sentencing date then will be set.

