Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabama State Auditor shares 2024 goals for state

Still in his first term, Alabama’s State Auditor says he’s decreased government spending by...
Still in his first term, Alabama’s State Auditor says he’s decreased government spending by $7,000 just within his office. Andrew Sorrell calls himself a fiscal hawk, trying to save the state money. Alabama has over 1 billion dollars in state inventory. Sorrell keeps track of every item.(N/A)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Still in his first term, Alabama’s State Auditor says he’s decreased government spending by $7,000 just within his office. Andrew Sorrell calls himself a fiscal hawk, trying to save the state money. Alabama has over 1 billion dollars in state inventory. Sorrell keeps track of every item.

“There’s 293,000 inventory items on our rolls right now,” said Sorrell. “All the state’s non-consumable personal property items worth $500 or more, as well as anything that is deemed to be sensitive in nature.”

Those include computers, cell phones, weapons, and vehicles. But he wants to do more to save taxpayers money.

“I would like to have the ability to look into state government spending and say where can we save money?” said Sorrell.

As a State Representative, Sorrell brought a bill to expand the scope of the state auditor’s office. At the same time, other lawmakers moved to eliminate it.

“If nobody was tracking the property, how much more would go missing? Well it would probably be far more than the million dollars that it costs our office to operate,” said Sorrell.

All attempts to change the state auditor’s office failed.

“It’s my goal to take as little tax revenue as possible from the public, and keep government as small as possible but still provide, you know, the services that the taxpayers need and demand,” said Sorrell.

Sorrell expects a lawmaker to carry a bill during the 2024 regular legislative session to increase his office’s responsibilities.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
High-speed chase causes life-threatening injuries to innocent driver; suspect in custody
Selena Grace Tisdale ... arrested after judge issues bench warrant.
Police arrest Mobile woman accused of skipping court appearance in felony murder case
Mobile-born rapper, in and out of trouble, faces new federal gun charge
Mobile-born rapper, in and out of trouble, faces new federal gun charge

Latest News

The Mobile County court system is ending 2023 on a high note when it comes to tackling a...
Mobile County court system reverses big COVID-fueled case backlog
He is accused of shooting and killing a woman in a car that crashed into a tree on Ann Street.
Tover a no-show for arraignment hearing
A murder suspect appeared in court Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.
Girlfriend of Satsuma murder suspect testifies in his defense
A spokesman with the United Cajun Navy confirmed that their dogs found the body of a missing...
Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found
Drs. John P. Couch and Xiulu Ruan ... to be resentenced in federal prescription drug case.
After a Supreme Court ruling and four appeals, Mobile doctors convicted in pill case to be resentenced