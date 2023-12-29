ALDOT releases updated ALGO app for Alabama drivers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traveling for the holidays will be a lot easier for Alabama drivers using the ALGO app updates, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The new app features updated ways to report crashes, roadway incidents, alerts on signs, travel speeds and rest areas.

ALDOT Engineer, Brett Sellers, says the update, “Really allows you to make an informed decision on whatever your destination is before you leave.”

Some key updates include:

The “Know Before You Go” Trip Planner – The new trip planner within the app will enable users to plan trips while considering live traffic events and camera feeds along their routes, aiding in making informed decisions about travel.

Enhanced Traffic Event Information – The update will provide detailed information about traffic events that includes nearby camera feed if available. If multiple cameras are available, the “play all” function creates a video board that displays multiple cameras at once.

Personalized Traveler Alerts – This new function will allow users to set up an account and sign up for personalized traveler alerts. These alerts are completely customizable by geographic areas of interest, time of day and type of event such as construction, crash or weather.

Motorists can visit ALGOtraffic.com or download the ALGO Traffic app to learn more about these updates and to subscribe to personalized traveler alerts.

