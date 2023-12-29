Carnitas Pork Tacos at Roosters

Frankie from Roosters visits Studio 10 to make one of their signature taco dishes. Frankie says, “Our carnitas pork tacos are one of our most popular tacos. It has crispy pork in our local heirloom corn tortillas, topped with our bright pickled onions, spicy habanero sauce, and refreshing queso fresco and cilantro.”

INGREDIENTS:

pulled pork

pickled onions (red onions, white vinegar, orange juice, lemon juice, salt)

habanero sauce (habaneros, carrots, onion, garlic, salt, orange juice, lime juice)

queso fresco

cilantro

corn tortillas

STEPS:

Make habanero sauce- boil veggies in water, strain and add to blender. Add orange and lime juice with salt and blend until smooth.

Make pickled onions- slice red onion, add juice, vinegar, and salt. Mix and let sit for 30 minutes or more.

Cook pork in hot pan until crispy.

Toast corn tortilla.

Add meat, onions, sauce, cheese, and cilantro to tortilla.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

Roosters

211 Dauphin Street, Downtown Mobile, AL

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11am-9pm

roostersdowntown.com

