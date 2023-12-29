Advertise With Us
Carnitas Pork Tacos at Roosters

By Allison Bradley
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Frankie from Roosters visits Studio 10 to make one of their signature taco dishes. Frankie says, “Our carnitas pork tacos are one of our most popular tacos. It has crispy pork in our local heirloom corn tortillas, topped with our bright pickled onions, spicy habanero sauce, and refreshing queso fresco and cilantro.”

INGREDIENTS:

  • pulled pork
  • pickled onions (red onions, white vinegar, orange juice, lemon juice, salt)
  • habanero sauce (habaneros, carrots, onion, garlic, salt, orange juice, lime juice)
  • queso fresco
  • cilantro
  • corn tortillas

STEPS:

Make habanero sauce- boil veggies in water, strain and add to blender. Add orange and lime juice with salt and blend until smooth.

Make pickled onions- slice red onion, add juice, vinegar, and salt. Mix and let sit for 30 minutes or more.

Cook pork in hot pan until crispy.

Toast corn tortilla.

Add meat, onions, sauce, cheese, and cilantro to tortilla.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

One person killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
High-speed chase crashes out on DIP causing life-threatening injuries to innocent driver
Selena Grace Tisdale ... arrested after judge issues bench warrant.
Police arrest Mobile woman accused of skipping court appearance in felony murder case
Mobile-born rapper, in and out of trouble, faces new federal gun charge
Soup options at Taxueria Mexico
LaniBlu performs ‘Scent’
